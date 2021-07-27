Long awaited park pavilion in Sheffield will finally be built – five years after original one burned down

The pavilion at Bolehills recreation ground in Crookes was destroyed in an arson attack in 2017 and park users have been asking for a new one ever since.

Sheffield Council says funding problems have caused the lengthy delay.

Last December, officers said: “The loss of the pavilion has had a major effect on the community, in particular the bowls club who have lost their well-used accommodation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site.

“A project was previously approved with a budget of £234,000 to replace the facility but due to all the tenders being over budget, the proposed solution is to install a new unit on the site of the former bowls club house. The revised approach utilises a more basic container like structure.”

Crookes councillor Tim Huggan criticised the lengthy delay. He said: “The council has been messing around getting the right design and it was supposed to be put in last year. It’s a container so it’s not even a building.

“I have asked questions and they keep saying there’s a problem with the budget and design.

“Users of the pavilion will have yet another year without facilities. Local people will quite rightly be cross with the council for once again failing to provide the promised pavilion in a reasonable time.”

Coun Alison Teal, Executive member for parks and leisure, said she was looking forward to seeing this space enjoyed by the community once again.

“Since the terrible pavilion fire at Bolehill recreation ground, we have been working hard to reinstate a new facility for the local community.

“Unfortunately due to funding shortfalls it has meant that designs and plans have had to be revised to meet financial constraints, causing a delay to the works.

“I’m delighted to confirm that plans for a new space for bowlers, community groups and park users have now been finalised with works scheduled to start in 2022.”