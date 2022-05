Officers searching for Ripley man Izaak Pollard recovered the body from Butterley Reservoir earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, May 3).

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Izaak’s family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this extremely sad time.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Izaak was last seen on Friday, April 29.