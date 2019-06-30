Blaze breaks out at recycling centre in Rotherham
Firefighters are still tackling a blaze at a recycling centre in Rotherham, to which they were called shortly after midnight.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 07:37
Four crews were sent to the centre on Ginhouse Lane, just off Greasbrough Road, in Munsbrough, after South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue received the call at 12.13am this morning.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said shortly after 7am that the fire was now under control and just one engine remained at the scene.
She said it was not known at this stage how the fire started, with an investigation set to get underway once it has been fully extinguished.