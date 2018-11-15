‘Black market’ cigarettes found in car abandoned during police chase in Doncaster

Cigarettes to be sold on the ‘black market’ were found in a car abandoned during a police chase in Doncaster.
A large number of boxes of cigarettes of various brands were found in boxes in the boot of the abandoned vehicle.
Sheffield death crash: Teenage suspect still in police custody
South Yorkshire Police said a police pursuit was mounted when the car failed to stop for officers on Monday.
Crime: South Yorkshire Police issue warning about bank scam
The car was then dumped after ‘some stupid driving to get away,’ said the force.
Court: Man due in court for attacking Sheffield police officer
An investigation is under way.