Sheffield death crash: Teenage suspect still in police custody  

Have your say

A boy, aged 17, arrested over a death crash in Sheffield remains in police custody today.

The teenager was arrested after a collision in Main Road, Darnall, in which four people died on Friday night.

Four people were killed in a collision in Sheffield last Friday night

Another three people were seriously injured in the smash and remain in hospital today.

CRIME: Praise for emergency services involved in aftermath of death crash in Sheffield



Adnan Ashraf, aged 35, died along with his 16-month-old son, Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan and friends Vlasta Dunova, 41 and Miroslav Duna, 50.

Adnan’s wife and Mohammed's mum, 32-year-old Erika Kroscenova, was injured along with Vlasta and Miroslav’s daughter, Nikola Dunova, 22 and her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova.

POLICE: Man attacked for defending women in Sheffield street

The family friends had just returned to Sheffield from a day trip to London when the Volkswagen Touran they were travelling in was hit by a VW Golf, which was involved in a police pursuit.

Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, who was allegedly the driver of the Golf, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower, 23, also of Harborough Avenue, Manor, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

APPEAL: Police issue CCTV footage of men wanted over Sheffield shop raid

The brothers have been remanded in custody ahead of a court hearing on December 10.

Because of the police pursuit an investigation is being carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.