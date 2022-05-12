Birley Moor Road: Hit-and-run driver leaves man with leg injuries after collision in Sheffield suburb

A man has been taken to hospital to be treated for leg injuries following a collision in a Sheffield suburb, after which the driver fled the scene.

By Sarah Marshall
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 9:30 am

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force received a report at 6.50pm on Monday, May 9 that a man had been run over on Birley Moor Road, Frecheville.

The spokesperson added: “It was reported a vehicle mounted the kerb and collided with the man. The driver left the scene.

“The man was taken to hospital with injuries to his legs, they are not thought to be life threatening.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anybody with information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 869 of May 9.

