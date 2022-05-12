A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force received a report at 6.50pm on Monday, May 9 that a man had been run over on Birley Moor Road, Frecheville.

The spokesperson added: “It was reported a vehicle mounted the kerb and collided with the man. The driver left the scene.

“The man was taken to hospital with injuries to his legs, they are not thought to be life threatening.”