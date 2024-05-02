Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But there is one thing about 13-year-old Israel Price that sets him apart from other young prospects.

He has Cystic Fibrosis (CF) a disorder that damages lungs, digestive system, and other organs.

Israel is making a name for himself in schoolboy boxing though, after he and his sister Scarlett, who also has to manage the illness, responded positively to the 'miracle drug' Kaftrio.

The treatment improves lung function, helping children and adults breathe more easily.

Israel, from Woodhouse, is a shining example of what can be achieved with the aid of a drug, says his family.

It is supporting his surge up the sport's levels, too.

With the support of his doctor, the lad has been boxing for seven years, competing for two and a half, and has picked up Yorkshire titles and other schoolboy championships. He is on the England Boxing programme radar.

Airborne celebration for Israel Price

His favourite boxers are Naseem Hamed and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

"I like winning titles and want to be a world champion" he states, adding that he is comfortable handling the illness and the rigorous challenges of a combat sport.

His father and coach Bernie, a Sheffield property landlord, said boxing had been an inspiring path to follow for the home-schooled youngster, who has gone through trying times.

"He is one of triplets" said Bernie, referring to Israel's title-winning boxing brother also called Bernie, and Scarlett, an accomplished ice skater.

Israel Price and pro boxing champ Dalton Smith

"They were born premature and in a few days the hospital told me and my wife Sheri that Israel and Scarlett had CF" said Bernie, 42.

"It was hard news to swallow.

"They had to have a lot of physio on their chest and backs to clear the mucus but the Kaftrio drug has been a miracle for them both over the last couple of years" said the born-again Christian.

"It is a drug that has changed lives around completely."

Early days of the triplets, Israel Scarlett and Bernie Price

Bernie said medics had recommended that children play demanding sports to clear mucus from CF sufferers' lungs.

Israel may start at a disadvantage in bouts, because of breathing issues, but he is fit and has won 12 of 17 contests, says his Dad.

"He trains twice a day, he loves boxing and it really helps his breathing."

Boxing can be a dangerous sport, but Bernie says: "There is so much safeguarding and precautions from England Boxing, with the headguards and big gloves, that I am not worried at all.

"It is a minimal risk and overall so good for his wellbeing.

"There is more chance of him being hurt riding a bike."

Israel Price and proud Dad Bernie

Israel and his sister attend a monthly hospital check-up - "They can't believe how healthy they are" said Bernie, who describes his son as a mischievous, lovable rogue."

The boy boxer, who has a flash but elusive style, has been a member of Kings Boxing Club Woodhouse for the last four years.

Coach Chris Smedley said: "Israel works extra hard to reach his achievements.

"He helps all the youngsters in the gym - he is totally dedicated."

*Parents of CF sufferers fear that they may be denied access to Kaftrio.