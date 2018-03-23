Beast from the East 3 set to give Sheffield a White Easter

After two cold snaps so far this month temperatures are set to plummet again next week, according to forecasters.

Once again freezing cold air from Scandinavia is set to flood over the UK raising the prospect of a White Easter.

Towards the end of next week the Beast from the East is predicted to make a return bringing bitterly cold winds and snow showers.

It follows heavy snowfall which blanketed Sheffield last weekend and caused chaos on the roads.

Earlier in the month the city was covered in seven inches of snow as much of the country endured the first icy blast of the so called Beast from the East.