SNOW ROUND-UP: Sheffield shows its true grit as heavy snow hits city once again

Bus services were cancelled, roads were closed but Sheffield showed its true grit and unity as it refused to let a huge deluge of snow see the city come to a halt.

The so-called Mini Beast from the East certainly rivalled its namesake of couple of weeks ago in terms of the amount of snowfall as showers merged into longer spells of on Saturday night.

Dovercourt Road.

But, once again, the kind-hearted, gritty folk of the Steel City united to help each other out to ensure we could still function.

All bus services were cancelled at around 7pm on Saturday as blizzard-like conditions saw Sheffield blanketed in snow within minutes.

Drivers claimed there were a lack of gritters on the roads but Amey, in charge of clearing the snow as part of its £2.2 billion highways contract with Sheffield Council, insisted its entire fleet of 20 gritters were out on Saturday evening and through the night.

Two drivers who weren't complaining about the gritters were Dave Marsh and Oliver Twigg.

Sledging at Norfolk Heritage Park.

The duo both used their 4x4s to transport midwives, nurses and other hospital staff from their snow-surrounded homes to work.

Dave, 30, a tree surgeon from Walkey, said: "I quite enjoy driving around in the snow and it's a good thing to help people out as well.

"My mate Oliver Twigg rang me and said the roads were bad and he was doing it so I thought I'd help him out."

The duo said they helped in 'emergencies' for the rest of the day.

Dave Marsh and Oliver Twigg have been helping stranded nurses and midwives.

Dave added: "I gave a midwife a lift from Crookes and it was pretty bad up there."

Devoted grandson Mike Stacey also gave up his Sunday to help transport hospital staff and carers around the city.

Mike, 29, of Halfway, said: "I just thought I would give something back to the community.

"Before my grandfather - Douglas Stacey - died he used to have carers and I would just help these fantastic people out."

Lizzy Schofield of Bakes By Butter at Nether Edge Farmers Market.

While there was much debate about Amey's Streets Ahead team's gritting efforts, once again the community spirit of Sheffield was on show as a team of seven farmers joined them in their tractors to clear the snow.

And perhaps one of the strongest signs of community was shown in Nether Edge, where residents were out early on Sunday morning to clear the snow and ensure the Nether Edge Farmers' Market could go ahead.

The event, which has raised more than £70,000 for charity since it was first held in March 2008, went ahead on Nether Edge Road and Glen Road.

In Broomhill, kind-hearted residents helped push a stranded ambulance up Glossop Road as health bosses pleaded for people to only call in an 'absolute emergency'.

If the snow wasn't causing enough problems across Sheffield, a burst water main turned one of the city's main roads into a river.

Around 1,700 properties were left without water on Sunday morning and the road surface cracked as a result of the burst near the Hilton Hotel on West Bar.

Nether Edge Farmers Market.

Yorkshire Water apologised for any inconvenience caused and worked throughout the afternoon to try and stop the leak.

Responding to concerns from commuters about the gritting efforts, Alistair Duncan, Amey spokesman said: "We had all of our gritters out from 6pm until 6am on Saturday night.

"Around 20 were out through the night, all with snow ploughs on to clear heavy snow and seven tractors worked with us to move the snow."

While the snow might have meant it was treacherous on the roads, it did lead to some fantastic sledging conditions and youngsters certainly made the most of the conditions in Norfolk Heritage Park.