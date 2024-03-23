High Common Road Barnsley: Two people dead after crash at crossroads
Two people have tragically died following a crash at a crossroads in Barnsley this afternoon, Saturday, March 23.
Emergency services were called at around 2pm to reports of a collision involving multiple vehicles at the junction of Barugh Green Road, Cawthorne Road and High Common Road.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement issued shortly after 4pm: "Officers are currently attending alongside the fire and ambulance services. Two people have sadly been pronounced dead at the scene."
"The crossroad junction which includes Cawthorne Road, Barugh Green Road and High Common Road is currently closed.
