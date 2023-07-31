A cabinet member has announced that the first 20mph signs around schools would be put in place before the start of the new school term in September in Barnsley.

Councillor James Higginbottom was elected to represent Wombwell in May 2021 - and has been promoted to the position of cabinet member for environment and transportation just a year into his term.

In last week’s full council meeting, Councillor James Higginbottom, a Cabinet Spokesperson for Environment and Highways, was asked by Cllr Alexander Burnett (Penistone East) to update the council on the introduction of 20mph speed limits outside the Borough’s primary schools.

Cllr Higginbottom said following a pilot scheme at five schools, they were now installing an additional 25 signs at 11 primary schools during this summer break.

He said: “These signs will be fully operational at the start of the autumn term. We’ve also placed an order for eight more signs at four primary schools and we aim to have them installed during the summer break as well.

“We’re looking at if we can install these signs at an additional seven schools. We’ll provide further updates as soon as the feasibility assessments are complete.

“In Penistone East, Oxspring and Thurgoland primary schools are in the first phase and the 20mph signs will be in place for the start of the new school term in September.