Barnsley heroin and cocaine dealer jailed for three years

A Barnsley man has been jailed for over three years after he was found with £5,000 worth of heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine in his car.

Wayne Hepple, aged 32, of Cypress Road, Kendray, was arrested in November 2015 after officers spotted drugs in his vehicle while speaking to him about unrelated matters.

During a more thorough inspection of the car, officers found a black, plastic bag containing individual wraps of powder and rocks, which turned out to be heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine.

He appeared before Sheffield Crown court on Tuesday, February 6 and was jailed for a total of three years and three months for three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.



Detective Sergeant Pete Naivalurua, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "After the items found were sent off for forensic examination, it was established that Hepple had a total of 66.5 grams of heroin, 21.4 grams of crack cocaine and 1.22 grams of cocaine in the car, which we estimated at a street value of over £5,000.

"Analysis of a phone, which Hepple had with him, led us to believe that Hepple had the intention of selling these drugs to members of the public.



"I’m pleased that he is now serving over three years behind bars and we have removed yet another quantity of drugs from the streets of Barnsley.



"Anyone concerned in the supply of drugs, or who has them in their possession, will be dealt with robustly and we will always do our best to prosecute and bring them before the courts."