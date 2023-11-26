Barnsley fan gets Sheffield Wednesday tattoo after losing bet with Owls supporter

Their friends didn't let them forget the drunken bet they made while on holiday

A Barnsley fan has suffered the embarrassment of getting a Sheffield Wednesday tattoo after losing a bet with his Owls-supporting friend.

Tykes fan Mark Myers grew up in Grimesthorpe, Barnsley, while his good pal and business partner Steve Gosling hails from Sheffield and supports the Owls.

Barnsley fan Mark Myers (left) with his Owls tattoo which he got after losing a bet with his Sheffield Wednesday-supporting friend Steve Gosling (right)

They have been pals since meeting 15 years ago and both now live in Perth, on Australia's west coast, where they follow their respective teams' fortunes from afar. To spice things up they occasionally have the odd wager, and last season the stakes were raised considerably.

It began during a holiday to Bali when, after a few too many drinks, the two of them had a bet over which direction their hotel was. Mark lost and had to get a temporary henna tattoo of Sheffield Wednesday's crest.

Determined to get his revenge, a few days later, after some more beers, Mark made a new bet with Steve, with the loser this time required to get a permanent tattoo of the other club's logo.

Mark Myers' henna tattoo which he got after losing an earlier bet to his Sheffield Wednesday-supporting friend, Steve Gosling

"I said to Steve that Sheffield’s unbeaten streak couldn't last," explained Mark. "They were at the time unbeaten after 22 games and I said Barnsley had a good chance of promotion, to which he replied no chance.

"As a Sheffield Wednesday hater (LOL) I had no choice but to make a bet, for a real tattoo this time. If Barnsley got promoted Steve had to have a Barnsley tattoo and if Sheffield Wednesday went up I would get an Owls tattoo.

'Our friends didn't let us forget the bet the next morning'

"We both agreed and our friends didn't let us forget the bet the next morning after we sobered up."

The bet coincided with the downturn in Sheffield Wednesday's form and they missed out on automatic promotion, ending up in the play-offs along with Barnsley.

"When Sheffield Wednesday lost to Peterborough 4-0 in the first leg of the play-offs, I thought that’s it, Steve's having a Barnsley tattoo but my celebrations were a little premature," said Mark.

"Barnsley drew with Bolton in the first leg but I was quietly confident we could beat them in the second leg, which we did. What I didn't expect was Sheffield Wednesday coming back from 4-0 down to beat Peterborough in the second leg, but hats off to them, what a comeback."

Mark, Steve and a couple of friends who had been following their bet gathered to watch the play-off final.

'I feel a revenge tattoo coming soon'

After Barnsley were reduced to 10 men and the Owls had a goal disallowed, the game remained goalless at the end of 90 minutes.

"When it went to extra time, it was anyone's game. The second half of extra time was almost over, and we were sure it would go to penalties when the unthinkable happed for me. Sheff Wednesday scored 40 seconds from the final whistle. Gutted.

"Steve, of course, was in full party mode I was in full pity mode. LOL.