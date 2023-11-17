Good Food Awards: The restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Sheffield and South Yorkshire named best in UK
Sheffield’s thriving food and drink scene has again been recognised, with restaurants, takeaways and cafes in the city named among the UK’s best.
The Good Food Awards 2024 honours the finest cuisine in the country, and the winners have just been announced.
Three of the winners are based in Sheffield, of the total eight winners across South Yorkshire.
Over 600,000 dining establishments were up for consideration in this year’s competition, according to organisers, who said there was an "unprecedented" number of entries and votes from readers and customers.
The Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes is presented to businesses offering great quality food, service and value, while the Gold Seal is reserved for those achieving consistently high customer ratings and votes over at least three years.
Below are the winners from Sheffield, South Yorkshire and the surrounding area.