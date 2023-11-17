Sheffield’s thriving food and drink scene has again been recognised, with restaurants, takeaways and cafes in the city named among the UK’s best.

The Good Food Awards 2024 honours the finest cuisine in the country, and the winners have just been announced.

Three of the winners are based in Sheffield, of the total eight winners across South Yorkshire.

Over 600,000 dining establishments were up for consideration in this year’s competition, according to organisers, who said there was an "unprecedented" number of entries and votes from readers and customers.

The Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes is presented to businesses offering great quality food, service and value, while the Gold Seal is reserved for those achieving consistently high customer ratings and votes over at least three years.

Below are the winners from Sheffield, South Yorkshire and the surrounding area.

Thyme Cafe The classy Broomhill eatery is known for its coffee, local craft beers and food which is always "bearing the hallmarks of 'made right now, entirely from scratch... just for you... no warmed-up nonsense here," says one reviewer. (490-492 Glossop Rd, Sheffield S10 2QA. 2024 Good Food Award - Blue Ribbon)

La Coppola La Coppola is one of Sheffield's top-rated restaurants. It is the only one on the list which won the Gold Seal. One fan raved on Tripadvisor: "Best food I've ever had, so tasty and amazing quality. Staff were amazing and I can't recommend this place enough." (137 Oakbrook Road, Sheffield, S11 7EB. 2024 Good Food Award - Gold Seal)

5Tara The traditional Indian restaurant was rated the best in Sheffield this year, with one reviewer saying: "Food was fantastic, best samosa I've ever had and the butter chicken was perfect." (139-141 Duke St, Sheffield S2 5QL 2024 Good Food Award - Blue Ribbon)