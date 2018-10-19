Barnsley attack treated as attempted murder

An attack on a man found slumped in a Barnsley alleyway is being treated as attempted murder.

A 28-year-old was found seriously injured in an alleyway off Coniston Road, Oakwell, just after 6pm on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and was initially said to be in a critical condition.

Today, South Yorkshire Police said he remains in hospital but is making ‘a steady recovery’.

The attack is being treated as attempted murder but no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.