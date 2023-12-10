Presenter Danny Sebastian headed down to the 'urban oasis' to learn more about its fascinating history

Sheffield Botanical Gardens have been given a starring role in the popular BBC show Bargain Hunt.

The stunning gardens - including one of their hidden gems - were featured in a segment on the latest episode of the antiques show, which first aired on BBC One on Friday, December 8.

Bargain Hunt presenter Danny Sebastian at Sheffield Botanical Gardens

Presenter Danny Sebastian headed down to the 'urban oasis' to meet Jill Sinclair, a trustee of the gardens, and learn more about its fascinating history.

Sheffield Botanical Gardens history, including exotic creatures

She told him how it was created in the early 19th century when people realised the increasing industrialisation meant there was a shortage of green space in the city.

Bargain Hunt presenter Danny Sebastian at Sheffield Botanical Gardens with gardens trustee Jill Sinclair

She showed Danny the exotic plants housed in the stunning glass pavilion there and also took him to the historic bear pit, which once had a real bear donated by a local dignitary. He heard too how the gardens once also housed monkeys in a cage for local school children to gawk at.

Jill also explained the gardens' troubled history, which led to them being temporarily closed in 1897, after they fell into disrepair, before requiring a major restoration in 2007 after more decades of neglect.

Bargain Hunt presenter Danny Sebastian in the bear pit at Sheffield Botanical Gardens

Danny was impressed by what he saw, describing the gardens as an 'oasis of calm'.

After the teams had spent their money, the items they selected went under the hammer at Sheffield Auctions, on Windsor Road, Heeley, just off the A61, which was established back in 1840.

Their finds at an antiques fair in Wetherby included a pair of silver candlesticks and a Georg Jensen necklace. One team made a big loss while the other team scraped a small profit at the auction.