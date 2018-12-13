Balaclava, pickaxe handle and car to be forensically examined after police chase in Rotherham

A car is to be forensically examined along with a balaclava and pickaxe handle left behind when a motorist fled after a police chase in Rotherham.
Police officers patrolling Kilnhurst started following a Volkswagen Polo after they spotted it being driven ‘erratically’ last night.
Checks revealed that the car had no insurance, MOT or tax.
The driver of the car failed to stop for officers, sparking a short police pursuit.
South Yorkshire Police said the crook ‘made good their escape through a maze of gardens’ but the car was seized and is to be forensically examined.
A balaclava and a pickaxe handle in the car are also to be examined.