Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillor Martin Smith, who chairs Sheffield Council's Economic Development and Skills Policy Committee, is the latest public figure to throw his weight behind The Star’s Back Our Buses campaign.

Below is what he had to say about the state of the city's buses and how things must improve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Martin Smith has given his support to The Star's Back Our Buses campaign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An efficient public transport system is crucial for the city’s economic success.

"For an entrepreneur looking at a new location for their shop, office, or restaurant, Sheffield ticks many boxes, but the current state of the buses isn’t one of them.

"Our city is going through some major changes in the way it looks and operates, and the time has come for the bus network to do the same.

"For too long public transport in Sheffield has been allowed to decline with little or no strategic direction. A second-class bus service is just not good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Getting employees and customers to a business as easily as possible can help it thrive. The wider impact of that on the city’s economy cannot be overestimated.

"A reliable and affordable bus service would open up the city, not just for those shopping or working in the city centre, but also people who want to travel across town to access employment opportunities in the suburbs or places like the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

"Being able to leave the car at home knowing that there is a reliable public transport network would not only be good for the environment, it would be good business and good for Sheffielders.