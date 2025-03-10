A Sheffield dad has paid tribute to his “beautiful, bright, kind” teenage daughter following her tragic death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ava Harding passed away following an incident at her home address off Ecclesall Road on April 10, 2024.

She was just 15 years old.

Ava Harding (GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

At the first day of her inquest today, her father, Zak Harding, paid tribute to the “sporty, beautiful, kind person” she was and told how her family “miss her terribly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Harding said: “I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to speak positively. Albeit there were difficulties in the last few years, overwhelmingly we have many great memories.

“From an early age, Ava was quite assertive and she knew her mind. She was very much into athletics and sport - football was where it all started for Ava, until secondary school when she discovered basketball.

“She was very intelligent too and very academic - we all had great hopes for her.

“We did a lot together - not just as a family, but I can think of times with just me and Ava together as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was a beautiful, kind person and we all miss her terribly.”

Mr Harding has raised nearly £10,000 for youth mental health services in the year since Ava’s death.

Assistant coroner Katie Dickinson today heard how Ava was receiving support from multiple services in the years leading up to her death, including Sheffield’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAHMS) and the city’s council’s social services team.

She was also supported by the senior leadership team at Tapton School, and was also placed in alternative provision with The Sheffield Sharks basketball team, where she excelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tapton School headteacher, Ms Kathryn Rhodes, told the inquest Ava was an “incredibly bright” student who earned “hundreds of merits.”

Both Mr Harding and PC Callum Lowe, of South Yorkshire Police, said in evidence that Ava went missing the day before her death, after she came home to grab a bag after school and claimed she was “going for a sleepover” before hurriedly leaving.

The inquest heard Ava travelled to London alone in a plan to attend an unspecified carnival, and met with a number of friends.

A missing person’s appeal was launched, which ended when Ava used a family member’s bank account to buy train tickets back to Sheffield and return home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coroner heard she met with family and went to her room on her return. But, tragically, around 45 minutes later, a 999 call was placed to emergency services.

Coincidentally, police were on the scene immediately, because moments before the call was placed, officers were arriving at Ava’s home to conduct a ‘return home’ interview, which is routine after a person goes missing and comes home.

Despite the best efforts of officers, paramedics and the arrival of an air ambulance, Ava died shortly afterwards.

A representative from CAHMS, who worked with Ava, today told the inquest the service had revised ways teenagers could access support, such as offering texts over phonecalls. Mr Harding thanked the service for their support in recent years.

The inquest is scheduled to run until March 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Papyrus is a UK charity dedicated to the prevention of youth suicide, and operates the HOPELINE247 crisis line on 0800 068 41 41. Visit their website for more information.