Doncaster man jailed for assault recalled to prison 

A Doncaster man jailed for assault has been recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Antony Dancer, aged 33, was jailed for 22 months in August last year for assault and released on licence in June 2018.

North Yorkshire Police claims he has ‘since breached the terms of his licence’ and has now been recalled to prison.

It is believed that Dancer could be in Doncaster, York or London.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call North Yorkshire Police on 01904 618691 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.