Armed robber recalled to prison after arrest in Sheffield

An armed robber on licence after being released from prison after 15 years of a life sentence is back behind bars again.

The man, not yet named by South Yorkshire Police, was arrested when officers raided a property in Pitsmoor yesterday morning.

The force said the man was on licence after serving 15 years of a life sentence for a string of armed robberies but he had failed to comply with a number of conditions.

South Yorkshire Police said the man had ‘actively evaded police for a number of months’.

He was recalled to prison to serve the rest of his life sentence behind bars.