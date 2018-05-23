Armed police called to Sheffield estate after stabbing

Armed police officers were deployed to a Sheffield estate in the wake of a fatal knife attack.

Residents said there was a heavy armed police presence in Woodhouse last night and into the early hours of this morning after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in a flat in Tannery Close.

CRIME: Teenage boy raped in Doncaster park

Emergency services were alerted to the attack at 11.10pm and the victim was rushed to hospital but died in the early hours of this morning.

A girl, aged 17 and a man, 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody this morning.

POLICE: Man arrested over murder of baby girl in Sheffield

READ MORE: Huge police presence on Sheffield estate

A police cordon is in place around the crime scene and nearby Tannery Park, which officers believe is likely to remain in place for much of today.

Forensic experts are expected to arrive to carry out a full sweep of the flat where the attack took place and the area within the cordon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Detectives have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 19-year-old man in Sheffield.

"At 11.10pm last night, emergency services were called to a block of flats in Tannery Close, Woodhouse following a report that a man had been stabbed.

"The 19-year-old man was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of this morning.

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

She added: "A 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man have been arrested in connection to the man’s death, on suspicion of murder. They currently remain in police custody.

"At this time there are a number of cordons in place in the area, as detectives work to gather evidence and establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious last night."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,030 of May 22.