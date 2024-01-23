Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Strangers are donating tens of thousands of pounds to help save the life of a brave Dronfield mum fighting cancer.

For the third time in her life, Amy Smith, 42, is battling a tumour in her spine. After a lifetime of regular exercise and self-employment, her condition has now robbed of her nearly all movement below her neck.

For the third time in her life, Amy Smith, 42, from Dronfield, is battling cancer in her spine. Now, strangers have donated thousands of pounds to help save her life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite spending the last year in and out of hospital facing round after round of chemotherapy, all treatments under the NHS have failed. Amy - supported by her "amazing" husband of 14 years Jon and their daughter, Isla, 11 - says she "doesn't know how much time is left".

"After my first diagnosis, I would exercise every day to get stronger," said Amy. "Now I can just about move my right arm a little and am bedridden. I can only fully move my head.

"I'm lucky to have such an amazing husband and even more amazing daughter.

"I won't stop fighting until the day I can't anymore."

Amy Smith with daughter Isla on holiday two years ago.

Amy's battle with cancer began in 2016, when the Dronfield born-and-bred mum-of-one was diagnosed with a tumour in her spinal cord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She spent 11 hours in surgery to remove it. The surgery had other risks though, and it would be more than a year before she would gain her mobility back.

Amy said: "At one point, doctors said I would never walk again. But through sheer hard work, determination, and a fantastic physiotherapist, I was back on my feet."

It was the end of months and months in hospital and should have been the start of a new chapter.

Amy Smith says she is "lucky" to be supported by "her amazing husband Jon and even more amazing daughter Isla."

Amy got the phone call the very next day after she left hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was told the cancer was growing again," said Amy. "The only option was chemotherapy and radiotherapy."

Treatment began in 2017. Amy responded well to the cycles. The fresh start she wanted after her diagnosis was delayed, but she beat the tumour and was cancer-free for years to come.

There were still difficulties. Amy said: "I exercised daily to get stronger. But the pandemic cancelled my physiotherapy and set me back. I don't think I've again ever been as physically strong as I was at the end of that first year."

But it wasn't to last. in 2022, six years after her treatment, Amy says she was walking around Meadowhall with her daughter when she realised something was really wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I was really struggling to walk. My arms and legs were numb. It was the worst it had been in ages."

The cancer in her spine had returned. For the past two years, Amy has gone through three fresh cycles of chemotherapy and been through all treatments available under the NHS.

But none of them worked. An MRI over Christmas showed the tumour has not stopped growing.

"Nothing else is available in the UK," said Amy.

"In a weird way, for so many years I didn't accept any help at home or any carers coming in. I thought if I did that then I would end up doing less for myself. I kept working. I've been supported by a fantastic husband and an amazing daughter.

"Now, I'm bedridden. I can only move my head.

"I won't stop fighting until the day I can't anymore."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, she is gambling everything on what she says might be her last chance - a GoFundMe page to raise £60,000 for an immunotherapy course in Germany.

When Amy set up the page three days ago, she says she "thought she would get 80 quid at most".

"It's not the kind of thing I'm used to," said Amy. "A friend suggested it and I didn't see a reason why I shouldn't try."

A screenshot of Amy Smith's GoFundMe page 72 hours after it was launched, when the total donations stood at more than £33,000.

Instead, at time of writing - just 72 hours after the appeal was launched - the figure stands at £33,900, more than halfway to her goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scores of complete strangers have donated tens of thousands of pounds to help save Amy's life, with one person - Hanieh Khorshidi - gifting £1,000 all at once.

During the hour it took The Star to write this article, the total rose by another £5,000.

Amy told The Star: "I can't believe it. I'm absolutely amazed. The kindness of strangers is just amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm completely overwhelmed. I just want to say thank you to every single person who's donated. I never thought we would even get close to the goal and you have helped so much."

Husband Jon - who Amy met in 2005 when they were next-door neighbours - said: "We're so humbled and so full of emotion. Thank you to everyone.