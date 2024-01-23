I think the book I probably had the most apprehension about writing was the 'Dirty Stop Out's Guide to 1980s Sheffield', writes Neil Anderson.

And that was because it was my era, and my peers were going to be watching my every move.

My memories were set to be front and centre and it’s fair to say, like many in the decade, I’d carved out my own way of doing things in terms of music, fashion and nightlife.

Youth tribes were massive in the era, and, in many cases, the fault lines were still evident decades later.

One thing quickly became apparent as I started researching - my knowledge stopped and started at about three venues!

My world generally revolved around the Limit, Rebels, and the Wapentake. I was all big hair and motorbike jackets - a typical '80s alternative/rocker-type!

Even if I wanted to trying the likes of Josephines I’d likely to have been sent packing before I even got to the reception desk.

You generally knew your place in the pecking order in the ‘80s. Things were pretty black and white.

I was grateful for so many people - people who would have probably given me a wide berth back in the day - for sharing their memories and helping me compile a book that gave a pretty good appreciation right across the nightscene of Sheffield in the era..

And I actually became quite jealous, as I'd missed out on so many other venues and scenes.

But hey, it's wonderful to don the rose-tinted glasses and I was generally pretty glad with how things turned up! I have some pretty happy memories of nights in the venues I chose to frequent.

The book is just back in print, and you can check it out here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/dirty-stop-outs-guide-to-1980s-sheffield

