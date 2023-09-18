News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield pubs: Amber Taverns eyes new site in 'vibrant' city as part of major expansion

"It is one of our key targets at this time and we look forward to investing in such a vibrant city," the firm said

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 04:00 BST
Ember Inns is keen to find sites in Sheffield as part of expansion plans
A major pub chain is seeking to expand into Sheffield after announcing a big increase in revenue.

Amber Taverns' sales rose by 70 per cent to £95.7 million in the year to February 5, 2023, the Morning Advertiser reported.

The firm, which already has 165 pubs across the UK, including venues in Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster, is reportedly looking to open between 14 and 16 new pubs between now and the end of the year.

Asked whether it had plans to open a new pub in Sheffield, a spokesperson for Amber Taverns said: "We have very successful pubs in Rotherham, Barnsley, and Doncaster. We have explored a few options in Sheffield, and we will eventually find the right freehold. It is one of our key targets at this time and we look forward to investing in such a vibrant city."

Amber Taverns chief executive put the firm's growth down to 'the importance local communities place on having a welcoming, well invested and good value local pub at their heart'.

Amber Taverns' existing pubs in South Yorkshire are: Chennells, on Wellington Street, Oakwell, Barnsley; the Angel and Royal, on Cleveland Street, Doncaster; and The County, on Bridgegate, Rotherham.

