Almost 100 homes in Sheffield are currently being affected by a power cut

Just under 100 homes in Sheffield have been left without electricity this morning, following a power cut.

By Sarah Marshall
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 10:11 am

The power cut is affecting around 99 homes in the Hillsborough, Hillfoot and Upperthorpe areas of the city today (Saturday, August 6), according to Northern Powergrid’s live power cuts map.

The Northern Powergrid website states: “We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible.”

The power cut is affecting around 99 homes in the Hillsborough, Hillfoot and Upperthorpe areas of the city today (Saturday, August 6), according to Northern Powergrid’s live power cuts map. Picture: Northern Powergrid.

The power cut is believed to have been caused by ‘an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment’ that serve the area.

Power is expected to be restored this morning, and anyone who needs to report an emergency, is asked to please call 105.

