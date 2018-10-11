Albanian man arrested on suspicion of slavery offices in Barnsley 

An Albanian man has been arrested on suspicion of slavery offences as part of an operation focusing on car washes in Barnsley.

He is the second man to have been arrested as part of an operation carried out by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested in the town today and remains in police custody.

A 24-year-old Romanian man arrested at a car wash last week has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Two Romanian men who previously worked at car washes in the town are being offered support as potential victims.

GLAA Investigating Officer, Steve Brookes, said: “We are determined to stamp out modern slavery and labour exploitation in all forms and this operation demonstrates that we will continue to pursue people suspected of these serious offences.”