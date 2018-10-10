Picture reveals astonishing haul of weapons seized from people entering Sheffield Crown Court

This is the astonishing haul of weapons seized by security staff at Sheffield Crown Court.

Sheffield Cental neighbourhood police team said its officers recovered a total of 173 knives which had been seized from members of the public trying to enter the court building.

All these weapons were seized from people entering Sheffield Crown Court. Picture: Sheffield Central NHP.

Stabbings have claimed eight lives in Sheffield so far this year, with the latest victim losing a two-week fight for life last weekend.

Suspects have been charged over six of the eight deaths, with two cases remaining unsolved.

Kavan Brissett, 21, was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating the murder are trying to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and who is believed to hold vital information about the stabbing.

Farrah, who has links to Broomhall, is said to know he is wanted but is actively evading arrest.

A warning has been issued that anyone found to be helping him faces prosecution.

Fahim Hersi, 22, from Broomhall, died after he was stabbed during a fight outside the cinema at Valley Centertainment on Friday, September 21.

He was rushed to hospital with a stab wound to his chest but could not be saved.

Another man, aged 21, was stabbed during the same incident. Nine arrests have been made so far, with eight suspects held on suspicion of murder.

Five were released under investigation and three were released with no further action to be taken.

A 21-year-man was arrested on suspicion of assault over the non-fatal stabbing and later released.

Anyone with any information about the two unsolved cases should call police on 101.