Air ambulance lands in Sheffield park following medical incident
An air ambulance has landed in a Sheffield park following an incident this afternoon.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 1:47 pm
A resident said the emergency vehicle was sighted flying low over the residential area near Walkley Park.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said that they attended a medical incident at a residential address.
A spokesperson said: “It was a medical incident at a residential address. The patient was taken to a hospital by land ambulance.”
No other details have yet been provided.