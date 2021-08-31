A resident said the emergency vehicle was sighted flying low over the residential area near Walkley Park.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said that they attended a medical incident at a residential address.

A spokesperson said: “It was a medical incident at a residential address. The patient was taken to a hospital by land ambulance.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance