Air ambulance lands close to Sheffield city centre after crash near Tesco superstore
An air ambulance has landed close to Sheffield city centre this morning after a collision.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 14:17
Emergency services have been deployed to the crash scene at the junction of Savile Street and Spital Hill, Burgreave.
Sheffield Council’s ‘Streets Ahead’ team said the collision occurred on the out-of-city carriageway.
Savile Street is currently closed.
More to follow.