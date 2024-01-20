Witnesses are being urged to come forward.

A man in his 20's is fighting for his life in hospital, following a three-vehicle collision.

The collision took place near to the junction of Beech Road and Skellow Road in the Carcroft area of Doncaster on Thursday, January 18, 2024, with police called in connection with the incident at 4.50pm.

Launching a witness appeal this morning (Saturday, January 20, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is understood that two motorbikes have collided with silver Vauxhall Corsa.

"The motorbikes involved had failed to stop at the scene.

"A man in his 20’s, was taken to hospital where he remains in hospital in a critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries.

"Our officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or information that can help them progress their enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police, which you can do by going online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 586 of January 18, 2024.

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Dashcam footage can be submitted to [email protected].

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.