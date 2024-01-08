To top it off, he is "painfully thin, lame, and has unhealed breaks in his back leg."

An animal rescue charity is "desperately searching" for a heartbroken dog in Sheffield who "spends the whole day howling".

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is looking for help to rehome Staffy-type dog Billy, 10, who they say "spends the day howling" as he is so sad.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is hoping someone will offer a foster home to Staffy-type dog Billy, aged around 10, who was recently found "abandoned in a property" with multiple injuries.

He was found "painfully thin and lame" with "unhealed breaks in his back leg".

A post on the charity's Facebook page reads: "He’s now on pain relief and needs urgent X-Rays.

"On top of this, poor Billy is beside himself in kennels and spends the day howling, and has made his nose sore - it’s really heartbreaking. He desperately needs a foster home.

"What Billy really needs is a loving foster home where he will not be left alone at the moment - this is very important.

"He is the most lovely, sweet boy who desperately needs help - please get in touch if you can help - this is very urgent."