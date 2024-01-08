Adopt a dog Sheffield: 'Desperate' search to find loving home for abandoned dog with broken leg
To top it off, he is "painfully thin, lame, and has unhealed breaks in his back leg."
An animal rescue charity is "desperately searching" for a heartbroken dog in Sheffield who "spends the whole day howling".
Helping Yorkshire Poundies is hoping someone will offer a foster home to Staffy-type dog Billy, aged around 10, who was recently found "abandoned in a property" with multiple injuries.
He was found "painfully thin and lame" with "unhealed breaks in his back leg".
A post on the charity's Facebook page reads: "He’s now on pain relief and needs urgent X-Rays.
"On top of this, poor Billy is beside himself in kennels and spends the day howling, and has made his nose sore - it’s really heartbreaking. He desperately needs a foster home.
"What Billy really needs is a loving foster home where he will not be left alone at the moment - this is very important.
"He is the most lovely, sweet boy who desperately needs help - please get in touch if you can help - this is very urgent."
For more information, visit the Helping Yorkshire Poundies page here: https://www.facebook.com/HYPSdogs/?locale=en_GB