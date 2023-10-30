Adam Johnson: Tributes for much-loved ice hockey player left with flowers at Sheffield's Utilita Arena
Videos show how scores of flower tributes and cards have been left outside arenas in Nottingham and Sheffield in memory of Adam Johnson.
The young ice hockey player was tragically killed in a freak accident at a game on Saturday night (October 28).
Today, dozens and dozens of tributes have been laid by fans, with cards and flowers piling up outside Sheffield's Utilita Arena and Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.
Watch the video above to see the scene at both arenas and see what fans have written in Adam Johnson's memory.
One card reads: "To a young man who came to Sheffield on a Saturday night to do his job and play for his team, left the arena fighting for his life and didn't return home with his teammates. RIP Adam Johnson."
Another reads: "Today there are no teams today, we're all are hidden family. Rest easy, Adam."