"Today there are no teams today, we're all are hidden family. Rest easy, Adam."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Videos show how scores of flower tributes and cards have been left outside arenas in Nottingham and Sheffield in memory of Adam Johnson.

The young ice hockey player was tragically killed in a freak accident at a game on Saturday night (October 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, dozens and dozens of tributes have been laid by fans, with cards and flowers piling up outside Sheffield's Utilita Arena and Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

Watch the video above to see the scene at both arenas and see what fans have written in Adam Johnson's memory.

One card reads: "To a young man who came to Sheffield on a Saturday night to do his job and play for his team, left the arena fighting for his life and didn't return home with his teammates. RIP Adam Johnson."