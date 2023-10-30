“Lets raise some money for his family to try and make their lives slightly easier"

Adam Johnson tragically died after a freak accident during a match against Sheffield Steelers on Saturday, October 28.

An online fundraiser set up by an ice hockey supporter has raised £13,800 for Adam Johnson’s family since being set up yesterday (October 29).

The Minnesota-born ice hockey player died on the evening of Saturday 28th October in a "freak accident” during a match against Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena.

Fans lay tributes at The Utilita Arena, Sheffield, after Nottingham Panthers ice hockey forward Adam Johnson died (Picture: Anita Maric / SWNS)

Laura Oates, who set up the fundraiser, said: “I'm just a hockey supporter trying to do something helpful to the family.

“Lets raise some money for his family to try and make their lives slightly easier.”

Almost 800 people have donated to the page, including Skinny Food Co, a Nottingham-based company which donated £1,000.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has gone up by £300 in fifteen minutes.

Oates says she is in contact with the family of Adam’s girlfriend, Ryan Wolfe, as she “didn’t want to hound his parents so soon after the incident”, but will be giving the money directly to them.

One comment on the page, from Belfast Giants fans Shirley and Don, reads: “Our hearts are united as one big hockey family in grief as in silence we sit in shock at such an horrendous accident. Prayers and love. HOCKEY STICKS TOGETHER”

“All of us that were in the arena are shaken and saddened. Rivalry means nothing in times like this. We are one hockey family,” said another.