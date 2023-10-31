Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fiancée of ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who lost his life after sustaining a horror injury in Sheffield, has paid tribute to him.

Adam Johnson died after sustaining a horror injury on the ice at the Utilita Arena Sheffield last Saturday (Photo:SWNS/ Panthers)

Ryan Wolfe posted a photograph of the 29-year-old Nottingham Pathers forward on Instagram and wrote: "My sweet angel. I'll miss you forever and love you always."

Ryan, from Minnesota in America, where Adam was also originally from, has also visited the sea of floral tributes in Nottingham left in honour of her beloved parter.

She visited the Nottingham Arena with Adam's fellow ice hockey team mates.

Ryan lived with Adam in England after the ice hockey player signed for the Panthers in the summer.

Fans lay tributes at The Utilita Arena, Sheffield, after Nottingham Panthers ice hockey forward Adam Johnson died

Tragedy struck on Saturday night when Adam and a Steelers player collided on the ice at the Utilita Arena Sheffield, with a blade hitting Adam's neck.

Players formed a ring around the stricken player on the ice and screens were also brought on while emergency first aid was provided.

Nottingham Panthers ice hockey star Adam Johnson sadly died after a freak accident

The arena was cleared of fans and Adam was rushed to hospital but tragically his life was unable to be saved.

In tribute to her partner, Ryan also shared a video on Instagram of Adam scoring for one of his previous teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

His former club held a moving pre-game ceremony and celebration of life for their former teammate ahead of a game yesterday.

Announcing Adam's death, the Nottingham Panthers posted: "Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him.