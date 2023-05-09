Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A616 that shut the road down in both directions earlier today.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance crews are reportedly in attendance. National Highways confirmed the busy road was closed in both directions between the A61 and A629.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 10.54am this morning to report a collision between a lorry and car on the A616 Stocksbridge bypass. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

National Highways announced the road closure just before 11.30am this morning, reporting an incident involving a lorry and a large emergency response. They have not issued an update since that point. It is understood the A616 is still closed.

