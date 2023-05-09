News you can trust since 1887
A616 Sheffield: Two people hospitalised after crash between lorry and car on Stocksbridge Bypass

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A616 that shut the road down in both directions earlier today.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 9th May 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:16 BST

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance crews are reportedly in attendance. National Highways confirmed the busy road was closed in both directions between the A61 and A629.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 10.54am this morning to report a collision between a lorry and car on the A616 Stocksbridge bypass. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

National Highways announced the road closure just before 11.30am this morning, reporting an incident involving a lorry and a large emergency response. They have not issued an update since that point. It is understood the A616 is still closed.

The A616 near Sheffield has been closed in both directions following a crash involving a lorry.The A616 near Sheffield has been closed in both directions following a crash involving a lorry.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police added the injuries of the two individuals “are not thought to be life threatening at this time”.

