Emergency services have closed down the A616 near Sheffield following a collision involving a lorry.

The road is completely closed between the junctions with the A61 and A629. National Highways has stated South Yorkshire Police, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are all at the scene.

The Star has approached all involved emergency services for comment.

This is a breaking story. We will continue to bring you updates as we get them.