The motorway was closed between J37 and J36 following a serious collision last night.
Emergency services were deployed to the crash scene and an air ambulance landed.
The exact nature of the collision and whether there were any casualties has not yet been revealed.
Last night South Yorkshire Police urged motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
The force confirmed there had been a “serious collision”.