A1M crash: South Yorkshire motorway reopens after air ambulance lands following serious crash

The A1M near Doncaster is reopen this morning following a serious crash which closed the road in both directions for hours.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 6:53 am

The motorway was closed between J37 and J36 following a serious collision last night.

Read More

Read More
These are the five 'most dangerous roads' in Sheffield where you're most likely ...

Emergency services were deployed to the crash scene and an air ambulance landed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The A1M near Doncaster was closed in both directions after a serious collision yesterday

MORE: New data reveals Sheffield's most dangerous roads

The exact nature of the collision and whether there were any casualties has not yet been revealed.

MORE: New death toll figures reveal scale of tragedy on Sheffield's roads

Last night South Yorkshire Police urged motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

The force confirmed there had been a “serious collision”.

South YorkshireDoncasterSheffieldEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire Police