Oh no it isn't... oh yes it is!

Beauty and the Beast is this year's panto at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre. Damian Williams, Jennie Dale and Duncan James star in this new production of the family favourite. Photo: Vox Multimedia

It's almost panto season here in South Yorkshire and this year's sparkling shows look set to shine even brighter than the fairy lights above Fargate.

Here's everything you need to know about Sheffield's showstopper at the Lyceum theatre - plus a round-up of the other thigh-slapping spectaculars around and about the city and South Yorkshire this Christmas.

The Lyceum, Sheffield - Beauty and the Beast

This year's fun-filled family pantomime is Beauty and the Beast, starring none other than boyband heart-throb turned reality show contestant Duncan James from Blue.

Duncan will be joined by CBeebies star Jennie Dale of Swashbuckle fame as Fairy, along with legendary Dame Damian Williams who will be playing the part of Madame Bellie Fillop!

Once again the show will be written and directed by Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution, the same team behind last year's dazzling panto Jack and the Beanstalk.

The fairytale extravaganza promises to be full of laugh-out-loud comedy, lavish sets, great music, glittering costumes, magic and more than a sprinkling of mayhem.

The show opens on Friday, December 8, and will run until Sunday, January 7, 2024, with show times ranging from 10.15am to 7pm depending on date.

Visit https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/beauty-and-the-beast/dates to book

Manor Operatic Society, Sheffield City Hall - Robin Hood and his Merry Men

Manor Operatic Society's pantomime this year, at Sheffield City Hall, is Robin Hood and his Merry Men

Always a worthy rival to the Lyceum's annual offering, Manor Operatic Society's pantomime this year will transport audiences to Sherwood Forest, for Robin Hood and his Merry Men.

Expect a duo of risque dames, the charming Tiddly Winky Woo bench, and the same famous sticky dough fight that has kept families rolling in the aisles for generations.

Shows will run from Saturday, December 27, to Sunday, January 7, 2024, with tickets priced from £14 to £26 each.

A Manor Operatic spokesman said: "Our brand new script is packed to the brim with laughter, amazing music, spectacular special effects and dazzling dancing - plus Manor's iconic dough throwing, bucket game, and Tiddly Winky Woo.

"This is sure to be our most spectacular panto ever!"

Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/manor-operatic-society to book

Civic Theatre, Rotherham - Cinderella

Everyone's favourite rags-to-riches tale, Cinderella will sweep on to the stage at the Civic Theatre in Rotherham this Christmas.

The show, produced by Imagine Theatre in association with Rotherham Theatres, opens on Thursday, November 30, and runs until Sunday, January 7, 2024, with family tickets priced from £54.

"Poor Cinderella works night and day but dreams of a very different life," said a theatre spokeswoman. "Will her wicked stepsisters succeed in ruining Cinderella's dreams of happiness - or will her Fairy Godmother and loyal friend Buttons thwart their devilish plans? Pop on your gladrags and join us at the ball to find out!"

Visit https://www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk/panto/ to book

Barnsley Civic - Cinderella

Poor Cinderella is going to be rushed off her feet - she's the star of this year's pantomime at Barnsley Civic as well as Rotherham!

Established pantomime company Panto-Ever-After, in association with Barnsley Civic, are proud to present their brand new interpretation of the classic fairytale - a return to Barnsley of pantomime after more than 25 years.

The show will run from Saturday, December 9, until Wednesday, December 27 this year, with family tickets from £49.

A spokesman said: "It's going to be a fun-filled pantomime packed with toe-tapping songs, plenty of gags, and all your favourite characters.

"Featuring everything you love about a traditional panto, we've got gallons of glitter, a bucketload of laughs, loads of interaction for the kids and two very grumpy ugly sisters! We guarantee this is something for all the family to enjoy."

Visit https://barnsleycivic.co.uk/cinderella/ to book

Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley - Pinocchio, and Robin Hood

Cannon Hall Farm at Cawthorne, Barnsley, is really pushing the boat out with not one but two pantomimes this year. Oh no, it isn't! Oh yes, it is!

Pinocchio will be performed on November 18 and 19, while Robin Hood will be stealing from the rich to give to the poor on November 25 and 26.

In association with Talegate Theatre Productions, who have hosted sell-out events at the farm for the last five years, Cannon Hall promises songs, slapstick, silliness, audience participation, and all the fairytale magic of a traditional pantomime.

There will be three shows per day - at 11am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm - and all pantomime tickets will include full day farm admission, including a daily programme of talks and races, indoor and outdoor play areas, the small mammal house, reptile house, barns and paddocks.

Visit https://passport.cannonhallfarm.co.uk/login to book.

Cast, Doncaster - Beauty and the Beast

There's no rest for Belle, Lumiere and Cogsworth and co this Christmas - Beauty and the Beast is the pantomime at Cast in Doncaster as well as at the Lyceum in Sheffield.

The show opens on Thursday, November 30, and runs until New Year's Eve, Sunday, December 31. Ticket prices start from £15.

"In a faraway land an arrogant and self-centred prince is magically transformed into a hideous beast," said a show spokesman. "Only a kind-hearted village girl can mend the prince's ways in time, and break the spell!

"With marvellous music, captivating costumes and absurd antics, you don't want to miss Doncaster's most magical pantomime this festive season."

Visit https://www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/beauty-and-the-beast-christmas-pantomime-2023/ to book.

The Winding Wheel theatre, Chesterfield - Aladdin

The Chesterfield pantomime this year promises to be a magic carpet ride of adventure - hero Aladdin will take audiences to a whole new world of magic, mystery and make-believe.

The Chase star Anne Hegerty - instantly recognisable as The Governess from ITV's long-running teatime quiz show - is to headline, whilst the genie will be voiced by none other than Mexborough's finest Brian Blessed. Nigel Clarke - known to youngsters from CBeebies The Baby Club - will star in the title role of Aladdin.

"Join the hero Aladdin on the journey of a lifetime as he soars through the skies in his quest for fortune and true love," a spokesman said - promising plenty of chances to boo the baddie, cheer the champions, and enjoy a family extravaganza 'that's simply genie-us!'.

The show will run from Friday, December 1, to Tuesday, January 2, 2024, with prices starting from £16.50.

Visit https://chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/shows/aladdin-pantomime.aspx#.Y-zfjnbP3IU to book.

Buxton Opera House - Cinderella

Cinders is hard at it again in Buxton, where the Opera House panto runs this year from Friday, December 8, to Monday, January 1, 2024.

Organisers are promising a pantomime for the whole family to enjoy, with ticket prices starting from £21.50.

"Following the success of this year's spectacular Sleeping Beauty, join our incredible cast for another year of wonderful music, the finest comedy routines, and a sprinkle of Christmas magic," a spokesman said. "Come to Buxton, the winter wonderland in the hills, to get you in the festive mood."