39 bodies found in container in Essex, police say
Police say 39 bodies have been found in a lorry container in Essex.
Officers have made the grim discovery in Thurrock in Essex, police said.
Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 01:40am after the discovery at Waterglade Industrial Park in Eastern Avenue, Grays.
The lorry driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Early indications are that 38 adults and one teenager have died, Essex Police said.
The force said the lorry came from Bulgaria and entered the country via Holyhead on Saturday.
Ch Supt Andrew Mariner said officers were trying to indentify victims but anticipated a "lengthy process".
"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident, who remains in police custody as our inquiries continue," he said.
A cordon has been put in place and the Waterglade Industrial Park is closed off.