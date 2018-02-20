16-year-old South Yorkshire girl found 'safe and well'

Have your say

A South Yorkshire teenager who went missing for more than a week has been found 'safe and well'.

16-year-old Sara Khan who was reported missing from the Flanderwell area of Rotherham on Sunday, February 11, but was found this morning (February 20).

The police say they would like to thank everyone who shared their appeal.

