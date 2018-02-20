Teenage girl from Rotherham missing for over a week

A teenage girl from Rotherham has been missing now for over a week.

Sara Khan, aged 16, was last seen in the Flanderwell area of the town at around 5pm on Sunday, February 11.

CRIME: Police identify more victims of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham than first thought

She made contact with a family member on Friday, February 16 but has not been seen or heard from since.

COURT: Barnsley drug dealer jailed

The teenager, who has links to Pitsmoor in Sheffield, is around 5ft 6in tall, of a medium build and has long, dark brown hair, which she usually wears in a bun.

POLICE: Six sexual offences against children reported each day in South Yorkshire

When she was last seen she was wearing black jeans, a black jumper, a black denim jacket and black Puma trainers.

PC Gary Castledine, said: "Despite Sara making contact with a family member on Friday evening, she still hasn’t been seen and we are keen to find her to ensure her welfare.

"I’d like anyone who has seen her, spoken to her or who knows where she is to please get in touch with us.

"Sara, if you read this, please get in touch with us. We need to see and speak to you to make sure you’re ok."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,105 of February 11.