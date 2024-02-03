Everybody loves a good pun, or nearly everyone, and business owners in Sheffield are no exception.

There have been some brilliantly inventive names for everything from chip shops and Chinese takeaways to hairdressers in the city over the years.

Three current business names in Sheffield have been named among the cleverest in Yorkshire by the language learning tool Babbel.

They are New Cod on the Block fish and chip shop, on Commonside; Wok This Way Chinese takeaway, on Fulwood Road; and Aye'crumb'bar bakery, also on Fulwood Road.

Other witty business names from across the UK highlighted by Babbel include Barber Streisand, Jason Donervan and the cleaning service Spruce Springclean.

We've put together a list of some of our favourite business names in Sheffield past and present.

With most of them the joke is obvious but with others a little thought is required.

How many of these names do you recognise and are there any good ones we've missed off our list?

1 . Codrophenia Codrophenia on Walkley Bank Road, Sheffield, with owner Iain Pringle (left) and Cyril Solomons (right) outside, in 2007. Inspired by the classic 1979 film, complete with a Mod-themed sign and a scooter-riding fish. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Wok This Way Wok This Way Chinese takeaway, on Fulwood Road, Sheffield, pictured in 2005. The name was inspired by the 1970s Aerosmith song. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Lobby Toffs Lobby Toffs (lop it off, get it?) hairdressing salon on Ecclesall Road. It's not clear whether its 5.0-star Google reviews rating is for the quality of the cuts or the inspired name. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Deli Schuss Deli Shuss (delicious), on the corner of Church Street and Orchard Street, is a popular city centre sandwich shop. Pictured there in 1999 are Janette French, Susan Henser and Vaughn Steel tucking into a six-foot-long baguette. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales