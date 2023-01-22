A callous thief broke into a disabled boy’s van as it was parked outside his Sheffield home leaving him terrified to go back in it.​​​​​​​

In a security video, a man can be seen approaching the specially-adapted vehicle on Ash Street in Mosborough at 2.56am on Saturday morning.

He pauses briefly before the interior lights go on and the door opens. He then ransacks the cabin before casually strolling off with three mobile phones, a purse and the children's tablets.

Christopher Whiteley said it left his nine-year-old nephew - who has joint stiffness condition arthrogryposis - his sister and his nieces scared to go back in the vehicle and terrified the thief would return and break into their home.

He said: “It's made the children scared to be at home. My nephew doesn't even dare to go to the toilet. I’ve had to go out today and get cameras up to show the children they are safe and not to be scared. They think the person is going to come in the house. They’ve got to travel in this car to school and they are scared to go into it.”

Mr Whiteley said he did not want it happening to anyone else - and appealed for help identifying the perpetrator.

He added: "I know that someone or their friends may know who it is. Can everybody SHARE this to stop these people doing it again, much appreciated. If anyone’s got any information message me or any of my family on Facebook and no one will know who said what, thank you."