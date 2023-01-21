A ‘mean’ Sheffield burglar broke into a disabled woman’s home so he could steal her mobility scooter and sell it for drugs.

Stephen Dunford, aged 52, of Fellbrigg Road, Arbourthorne, even went as far as to move a fence panel in the back garden of the woman’s home so he could get into his victim’s garage more easily to get to the scooter in May 2021. He also stole alcohol, food and a set of tools.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on Tuesday (January 17) how the woman was asleep upstairs during the brea-in and was severely affected by the loss of the scooter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunford, who has previous convictions for break-ins – and received an eight year sentence in 2004 for conspiracy to burgle – initially denied the offence but later pleaded guilty. The court heard the offence was committed so he could feed his drug habit. At the time, he was also under a suspended sentence for possessing a knife.

Stephen Dunford, aged 52, of Fellbrigg Road, Arbourthorne, has been jailed

Advertisement Hide Ad

His defence counsel said Dunford had “deep remorse” for the offence, and had asked for an apology letter he wrote to be given to the victim.

Her Honour Judge Rachael Harrison said: “This offence has left your victim very paranoid about making sure everything is locked, more than a year later, she is still significantly affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a mean offence. Your victim has difficulties in getting around in her day to day life, and you would have known this as you took the scooter.”

Judge Harrison sentenced Dunford to two and a half years in prison, added: “There is nothing about the mandatory minimum which is unjustified.”

Advertisement Hide Ad