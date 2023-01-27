Rik Duckworth was in the upstairs mezzanine level of the Oasis when he saw the animals darting around. The nightclub DJ, who lives in York, had been in Sheffield on business when his car broke down and he stopped at Meadowhall to wait for the RAC. He said he appeared to be the last person in the mega-mall at 10.05pm when he saw the rodents. The footage has since gone viral.
Rik said he was astonished to see his notification blow up on Facebook and TikTok with hundreds commenting, liking and sharing the video.
A spokesperson for Meadowhall said in a statement: “We’d like to reassure customers that having a clean, safe and hygienic environment is of the utmost importance to us and we work closely alongside our retail partners and Environmental Health to ensure this.”