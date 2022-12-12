Newborn baby Oisin Brzozowski has lived in a freezing Sheffield home for eight days after the Stanningon gas flood disaster.

The tot was born in the Jessops Wing on Saturday, December 3 and came home with mum and dad the following day. But their house on Greaves Lane is still not back on gas.

Some 2,000 homes were affected when a water main burst in Stannington and flooded the gas network. At the same time, a deep cold snap has gripped the city.

Dad Chris Brzozowski said the family - including Orla who is three-and-a-half - were ‘room-bound’ and faced a constant battle to keep warm day and night. They don’t want to take Oisin outside in the cold only to return to a cold home. And they are ‘terrified’ of going out and missing a call from a Cadent engineer.

Dad Chris Brzozowski, baby Oisin and Orla try to keep warm.

Most Popular

Chris said Oision was doing well but it was tough for mum.

He added: “Thankfully he is healthy, and feeding and sleeping well. But Aisling is finding it hard, she’s doing a great job, especially with breast feeding. She’s trying really hard but it’s not possible to follow all of the advice and that’s a source of anxiety. And it’s a real struggle being confined to one room.”

The family are using a log burner and electric heaters to keep warm in one room, he added. But they can see their breath in other parts of the house. At night they take the heaters up to the bedrooms but Orla joins them in bed when she gets cold.

Chris said: “The electric heaters are on overdrive. I hate to think what our bill will be this month but obviously the priority is to keep everyone warm.”

The couple turned down an offer from Cadent of a hotel due to the disruption. But they have been to Hillsborough Leisure Centre, Forge Valley School and family in Hillsborough for showers and to warm up.