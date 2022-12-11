Yorkshire Water considers damage claims for Sheffield heating crisis victims after meeting MP

Yorkshire Water has announced it will consider claims for those affected by the burst water mains and heating crisis in a Sheffield neighbourhood after meeting with MP Olivia Blake.

Around 2,000 homes in Stannington have been affected after a burst water main flooded the gas pipes network on Friday, December 2, knocking out boilers, cookers and fires for hundreds who were left without hot water and heating.

Gas distribution company Cadent Gas said a number of properties had their gas supply restored during Saturday, December 10, but Cadent said it was not able to get gas flowing to more properties in nearby Malin Bridge due to the ‘huge volume of water’ in the gas network and it could be Monday, December 12, before others are reconnected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cadent confirmed that affected domestic residents can expect to receive £130 per day for a minimum of seven days’ disruption from Cadent, and commercial properties can expect £210 per day for a minimum of seven days’ disruption.

Pictured is a Yorkshire Water van at Stannington, Sheffield, where they and Cadent Gas have been working to restore heating to hundreds of homes after a burst water main crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And following meetings between Olivia Blake, Labour MP for Sheffield, Hallam, and Yorkshire Water’s Chief Executive Officer the water company has also now agreed to support people with any water damage and are considering claims.

Ms Blake said: “Following two meetings this week between myself and the CEO of Yorkshire Water the company have now agreed to my request to support people with any water damage to their properties. They have both an online form for claims and a dedicated telephone number.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Blake has been lobbying with both Cadent and Yorkshire Water and has met with both organisations demanding more support for compensation.

She added “Unfortunately, this situation is very complicated and Cadent and the teams are still focused on restoring gas. They are working as fast as they can but in difficult circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is a temporary emergency HQ for Cadent Gas and Yorkshire Water workers at Lomas Hall, Stannington, Sheffield, as they continue to resolve a burst water main crisis that has flooded gas pipes in the area and left many without heating.

"This has meant that they have not met their expected timescales for Stannington and the situation in Malin Bridge remains very challenging and there is still water being pumped out. This means that although the majority of people are now back on gas many are still without.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Powergrid has supplied three food vans for people and Hillsborough Leisure Centre has made free hot showers available and local pubs have been handing out hot drinks.

More information on Yorkshire Water claims and the online form can be found at www.yorkshirewater.com/stannington and the phone number of claims for water damage is 01274 250 555.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofgem confirmed on Saturday, December 10, that 340 people had been without gas supplies for a week but it was extremely concerned that 194 consumers on the Priority Services Register remain off gas, along with hundreds of other homes.

Ofgem has stated Yorkshire Water has confirmed it would handle compensation claims for water damage and additional costs incurred, with affected consumers asked to fill out a form on Yorkshire Water’s website or call a dedicated phoneline on 01274 250555.

Advertisement Hide Ad