Star readers have described their own encounters with drug takers in Sheffield city centre after a report of a ‘massive resurgence’ in the use of Spice.

Many expressed sympathy with those in the grip of the drug, which can leave people incapacitated. Others said it was a reason to avoid the city centre, especially with children.

They were commenting after a shop worker said he had seen four men ’laid out’ at a McDonald’s on High Street. Prior to the incident, he had smelled the powerful drug in the area every day for five days. ‘Joseph’ said a crackdown a year ago worked, but the authorities had to act now to “nip it in the bud” again.

On The Star’s Facebook page, Claire Critchley wrote: “It’s so sad to see, it’s an addiction and I’m sure most of them don’t want to be like that. I honestly don’t know the answer but they all definitely need help.”

Leanne Fearn added: “This is the reason I never take my children to town. I work in town and very rarely go around Fargate any more, it’s horrible!”

Amanda Ward believes the drug problem never went away. She said: “What do you mean, again? It's been consistent for years, bottom of the Moor, bottom of Fargate and Haymarket bus stops, outside Wilko’s are all dreadful. I’d much rather shop at Crystal Peaks or the retail parks at least you don't get hounded for cigarettes and money.”

Philip Jowett added: “I once asked a police officer what was been done about it he said ‘I'll arrest one, take him or her to the police station and within three hours they are back in same place’.”

Tia Dory Sharp said: ‘Outside Sainsbury’s is quite scary and sad. They are constantly begging and constantly caught stealing. I can't wait till I don't have to go through town in the evening again.”