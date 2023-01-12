Burglary and anti-social behaviour in Sheffield city centre are down after more officers were put on the case, police say.

‘Nearly 20’ burglars have been convicted over the last three months - with most being jailed. Anti-social behaviour is down 30 per cent - and could fall further if a 'public space protection order' is introduced, which would give police and council workers extra powers to issue fines for anti-social behaviour. And ‘initial findings are positive’ after Carver Street was pedestrianised at night to cut violent crime. Finally, ‘pop-up police stations’ and stalls on The Moor, in large shops and the Christmas markets were ‘positively received’.

The update, by South Yorkshire Police chief constable Lauren Poultney, is in the Sheffield District Performance Report sent to the Public Accountability Board this week.

The expansion of the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team comes after a spate of burglaries and crimes at businesses, including two raids in a month at a barber shop, reported in The Star.

The police report states: “This increased resource and their new shift pattern has increased the visibility of the policing team across seven days a week and longer into the evening. This has had a positive impact on our work and ability to sustain focus.”

It adds: “Businesses reported that commercial burglary was costing them a lot of money to repair windows, damage and replace stock. The city team have worked hard to identify offenders both reactively and through proactive targeted operations. They have secured convictions over the last three months for nearly 20 offenders who in the main received prison sentences. We have a high outcome rate for this type of burglary offending and have subsequently seen the volume of offences reduce.”

It also says a ‘number of key offenders’ are subject to criminal behaviour orders, support from other services or other legal enforcement activity, helping to reduce anti-social behaviour. The public space protection order is in progress and subject to consultation and due legal process.

In the latest incident, police are appealing for information after a burglar got into a staff area at The Forum shopping centre, on Devonshire Street, and took bank cards – which were then used. They have released video footage of a man they are keen to identify.

Owner Annabel Stonehouse-Davies at Savills barbers on Devonshire Street which was burgled twice in a month last year.